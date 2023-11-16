Woman and Dog Rescued near Gold Beach

Near GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A woman and her dog are safe after being rescued near House Rock Viewpoint in Gold Beach.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office around 1:15 Monday afternoon, 56-year-old Jody Thibodo was hiking with her dog when they both slipped off the trail and got stuck about 30 feet down a steep embankment.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were able to get the coordinates of Thibodo’s location from her 911 call.

With the help of search and rescue officers were able to find the widow and her dog and get them both back safely to their vehicle.

