Woman arrested after eluding, pointing pellet gun at deputy

Jacksonville, Ore. — A 19-year-old was arrested early Monday morning after refusing to pull over for a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to the agency, a deputy attempted to stop a 2000 Cadillac Escalade on January 7, 2019, at 3:35 a.m when the driver sped off. The deputy followed the SUV to a home on Humbug Creek Road where the driver then got out of the car and ran into the house before returning to the doorway with what looked like a rifle.
The woman, later identified as Shayna Stanford, was taken into custody after 15 minutes of negotiations. The sheriff’s office says the SKS-style rifle turned out to be a pellet gun. Stanford is now facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, attempting to elude police in a vehicle, attempting to elude police on foot, menacing, and resisting arrest.
