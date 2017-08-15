Police believe woman shook baby

Medford, Ore. – A woman has been charged with assault after police said she may have shook an infant she was babysitting.
Police said 25-year-old Alicia Marie Gunn was taking care of a friend’s 7 to 8-month old baby girl at around 1:00 p.m. on August 11 in the 1700 block of Dakota Avenue in Medford.
That’s when police believe she shook the infant, causing unspecified injuries.
According to officers, the baby’s prognosis is “not good.”
The child is currently being treated at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
Gunn was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Police have not yet released any further information about this case.