Woman arrested for assaulting her father in Coos County

COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her father.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of March 15, the father of 51-year-old Kara Lee Saunders told police he got in an argument with his daughter. The argument took a violent turn when Kara allegedly jumped from the chair she was in and ripped the glasses from her father’s face.
Kara’s father told police his daughter tried to hit him and took his phone, shoving him into a chair as she kept trying to hit him. That’s when Kara’s father said he was able to subdue her and hold her down.
Eventually, Kara was reportedly released from the hold. She allegedly walked into the kitchen and armed herself with a large butcher knife and threatened her father with it, saying, “You think I won’t do it!”
Kara’s father left the home and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
Police said Kara was arrested and charged with menacing, domestic assault, and interfering with 911.