Woman arrested for attempted murder Siskiyou County

WEED, Calif. – A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to stab someone to death in Siskiyou County.

Investigators said on Sunday, February 27, a stabbing victim drove himself to the Weed Police Department where officers performed first aid until EMTs arrived. He was taken to the hospital and stabilized.

Police believe 30-year-old Elizabeth Rae Fisher of Dunsmuir stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife and also used pepper spray on other victims.

On March 1, Fisher’s vehicle was pulled over by the Lake Shastina Police Department and Siskiyou County deputies. She and another person in the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Angela Davis of Weed, were detained and turned over to the Weed Police Department.

Ultimately, Fisher was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, felony domestic violence, and unlawful use of tear gas.

Davis was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

No further details about the case were released.