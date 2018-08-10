Woman arrested for DUII after fatal Klamath Falls crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police believe an intoxicated driver cause a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Klamath Falls.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, on the night of August 9, Brenda Ann Tobin was driving a pickup truck on South 6th Street when she turned left into the path of two oncoming motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction.
Police said one of the motorcycles struck the right rear of Tobin’s vehicle and caught fire. The man operating the motorcycle, Terry R. Maxwell, died as a result of the collision. Maxwell’s passenger landed on the roadway and was seriously injured.
The second motorcycle hit Maxwell’s motorcycle, causing the operator to lose control and crash. The motorcyclist and his passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they believe Tobin was driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was later charged with manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment and DUII.