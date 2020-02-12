Woman arrested for DUII after Grants Pass crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A woman was arrested in connection with a three-car collision at a busy Grants Pass intersection.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 1:00 p.m. on February 11, 51-year-old Kimberly Dawn Day was driving a silver Nissan Murano eastbound on Southeast M Street. Before encountering the Parkway, Day reportedly illegally passed another vehicle and failed to stop before entering the Parkway intersection.
According to investigators, Day hit a Chevy Tahoe which was stopped at a red light head-on. The force of the crash pushed the Tahoe backward, causing it to hit a Toyota Tundra.
Police said Day and the driver of the Tahoe were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota declined medical treatment at the scene.
After investigating, police said they believe Day was driving under the influence of an inhalant and may have lost consciousness prior to the crash. After she was released from the hospital, she was lodged at the Josephine County Jail on charges of DUII, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief.