Woman arrested for DUII, hit-and-run

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A woman was arrested for driving drunk during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in White City.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:11 p.m. a person living on Beagle Road watched as a vehicle veered off the roadway and hit a garbage can, sending it up a driveway. The driver didn’t stop and continued southbound.
The witness followed the vehicle as it continued to Antioch Road. He called 911 and told dispatchers what the vehicle looked like, reporting it was traveling erratically toward Table Road.
About 13 miles from the crash site, the suspect vehicle—described as a 1994 Volvo sedan—was stopped by a deputy for a traffic violation on Biddle Road near Cirrus Drive.
JCSO said the driver was identified as 32-year-old Aubrey Danielle Fitzgerald. She was reportedly impaired by alcohol and subsequently arrested.
At the Jackson County Jail, deputies determined Fitzgerald’s blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
Nobody was injured in the incident.