Woman arrested for starting fire at Grants Pass residential care home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A 66-year-old woman was arrested for arson in Grants Pass.

Police said at about 5:00 a.m. Friday, Mary Kimberly McKillop started a fire at a residential care facility in the 1600 block of Carnahan Drive.

The kitchen fire was extinguished by one of the facilitie’s managers before it could cause major damage. Nobody was injured and all emergency protocols appear to have been followed.

McKillop was arrested after detectives and fire investigators determined the cause. She was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for arson in the first degree.

