Woman arrested for stealing Portland mail truck, crashing it twice

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing a U.S. Postal Service mail truck in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said on Thursday, 24-year-old Monique Cortez-Munos stole the mail truck in 16000 block of Alder Street. As she was driving away, Cortez-Munos hit a passenger bus, causing minor injuries to the bus driver.
Police said that eventually, officers caught up with the truck and tried to stop it. However, Cortez-Munos continued driving erratically until she flipped the truck.
According to PPB, Cortez-Munos got out of the truck and, without a shirt on, ran from the scene. Officers finally caught her about 2 miles from where the truck was stolen.
Cortez-Munos was arrested on numerous charges including attempting to elude police, mail theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and hit and run.