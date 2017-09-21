Woman arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

Grants Pass, Ore. – A Grants Pass woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges.
On August 29, police executed a search warrant where they found eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine, packing materials, scales and over $52,000.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, investigators identified 54-year-old Terri Lea McManus as a suspect in the case.
On September 21, detectives arrested McManus on charges related to drug trafficking.
During her arrest, officers seized 1.5 pounds of meth, packing materials and scales.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call police.