Woman arrested in connection with fatal March crash

Grants Pass, Ore. – A Murphy, Oregon woman was indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal March crash in Josephine County.
According to Oregon State Police, on March 1, 2016, troopers responded to a reported head-on crash on State Route 238 (Williams Highway) in Grants Pass.
One of the drivers involved, identified by police as 63-year-old Pamela Jean Howard of Applegate, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said on December 15, a grand jury indicted the other driver involved, 33-year-old Kandice Dawn Garcia, on one count of manslaughter in the first degree and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Troopers said Garcia was taken into custody on December 20 and lodged at the Josephine County Jail.