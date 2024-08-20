Woman arrested on arson charges after grass fire sparks near I-5 in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A woman is in jail and faces arson charges related to a grass fire that sparked near I-5 in Ashland Monday night.

According to the Ashland Police Department, just after 8 p.m. the call came in for a grass fire north of exit 14 on the southbound side of the freeway. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and said no homes or structures were threatened.

Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Paulson, a Medford area transient, was arrested on multiple charges including reckless burning and resisting arrest.

