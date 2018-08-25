Woman calls family her heroes after getting back her stolen purse

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — “And the next thing you know, there goes her husband on the bike after him and then not even that, shes on 911 and her mom goes after to help her husband and I’m going, ‘Oh my god’,” Randi Robbs, victim of stolen purse, said.
Robbs is a support driver for crews working the fires in southern Oregon.
She had just gotten to Grants Pass on Friday and was packing her car to set up for camp.
“I was leaving the doors open and going back and forth and she said, ‘somebody just got in your truck’ and I said ‘what?’ and I was like, ‘are you kidding?’ and she said, ‘he took something’ and I went to look and my purse was gone,” Robbs said.
That’s when the Baker family jumped into action. Cory Baker, had just gotten off work and took off after the thief.
“I chased him down with my bike and I told him, ‘Hey dude, give me the purse back’, he dropped it and I brought the purse back,” Baker said.
“I just couldn’t believe it, anyways its like, he’s a hero,” Robbs said.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety say the thief was Jesse Beier. He is being charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft in the first and second degree and felon in possession of weapon/ restricted firearm.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”