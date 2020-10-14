Home
Woman charged in Central Park 9-1-1 call

Woman charged in Central Park 9-1-1 call

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World Video

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) — The Manhattan District Attorney filed a misdemeanor charge against the woman who called police on a Black man who was birdwatching in Central Park this past May.

The D.A.’s office also revealed that Amy Cooper had made a second 9-1-1 call about the encounter repeating her false assault accusation.

The May 25th incident involved a disagreement over Cooper’s unleashed dog.

She’s heard on the video saying, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

She called 9-1-1 and followed through on that threat.

The man filmed the incident and the video went viral, highlighting the dangers that Black men face in America.

Cooper is facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

The victim, Christian Cooper, is not related to Amy Cooper.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »