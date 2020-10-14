Woman charged in Central Park 9-1-1 call

The D.A.’s office also revealed that Amy Cooper had made a second 9-1-1 call about the encounter repeating her false assault accusation.
The May 25th incident involved a disagreement over Cooper’s unleashed dog.
She’s heard on the video saying, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”
She called 9-1-1 and followed through on that threat.
The man filmed the incident and the video went viral, highlighting the dangers that Black men face in America.
Cooper is facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.
The victim, Christian Cooper, is not related to Amy Cooper.