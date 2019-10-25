Woman charged in connection with death of Pennsylvania child

INDIANA COUNTY, Penn. (NBC) – Sharena Nancy has been charged with homicide two months after she allegedly kidnapped 2-year-old Nalani Johnson and abandoned her in a park.
Nalani was abducted in Penn Hills on August 31st. After a massive search, her body was discovered four days later in Indiana County.
The coroner has determined that Nalani’s manner of death was homicide.
Nancy is now charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in addition to her previous charges of kidnapping a minor, concealing the whereabouts of a child and interference with custody of children.
Nancy was giving a ride to Nalani, her father and a friend.
When the men went around the car to get the girl, Nancy took off with the child.