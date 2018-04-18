Woman charged in stabbing and vandalism spree

Grants Pass, Ore. — Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said a woman stabbed a man in the leg, then went on to smash the windows of six businesses nearby.
According to GPDPS, 37-year-old Navira Smith stabbed 40-year-old Brian Moore in his right leg at a trailer park on NE 6th Street. When crews arrived, Moore was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center and went into surgery for his injury.
However, police said Smith took off and started a vandalism spree. They said she broke windows at Babe’s Bakery, Carl’s Jr., Subway, Motel 6, Paradise Car Wash, and Jack in the Box – which is where police located and arrested her. Smith is lodged at the Josephine County Jail and is facing several charges.
“It’s immensely frustrating because there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Isaiah Ellis, co-owner of Babe’s Bakery.
This isn’t the first time Babe’s Bakery has been a victim of crime.
“We’ve had a couple break-ins in the past – it’s usually at the back door or at the front door. We got robbed once where they came in and stole our registers,” Ellis said.
Isaiah Ellis is a co-owner at the bakery. The other owner, his wife, was in the shop as the suspect tried using this clay pot to break down the back door.
“She was unsuccessful, then she broke these two here,” Ellis said.
His wife was safe, but the exterior of their store was shattered.
“Exactly how the other one looked – just dual panes,” Ellis said.
The cost for repairs and replacing potentially contaminated ingredients is around $3,000.
Now they’re left cleaning and footing the bill.
“This hits my wife and I right in our pocket – it comes out of our bottom line,” Ellis said.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call police.
NBC5 News also spoke with a local glass company replacing the broken windows. It said spikes in business come and go, but for the past few years, there seems to be an increase.