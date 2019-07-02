Woman crashes into Gold Hill Figaro’s Pizza

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A woman was hospitalized after crashing her car into a Gold Hill business.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said during lunch hour Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman crashed her vehicle through the front of Figaro’s Pizza on Second Avenue. The woman was trapped inside the vehicle until she was freed by firefighters. She was then taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
There were customers and employees inside the building when the crash happened, deputies said. Two people received minor injuries but they didn’t require medical transport.
The crash remains under investigation.