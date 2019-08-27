Woman crashes into N. California coffee stand, police say

SMITH RIVER, Calif. – A California coffee stand will be closed indefinitely after police say a drunk driver crashed into it.
Around 11:20 p.m. on August 26, California Highway Patrol officers were called to the Java Hut on North Fred Haight Drive in Smith River.
When they got there they found an SUV in the building.
The driver, 58-year-old Karen McGuire was arrested for DUI.
The coffee stand was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.
CHP wanted to make it clear to the public there was no pursuit involved in the incident.
The owners of Java Hut say they are devastated by the loss but grateful their Java Hut family is safe.