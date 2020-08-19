Woman describes assault amid Portland protests

She said they stopped downtown because he saw someone being harassed. “He was trying to help, and they called him a white supremacist and then some Black lady smacked him and then he got in his truck,” she explained.
Martin said she then got out of the truck. “I got socked and then tried to walk away and then got pushed down,” she said. “And then I got punched a few times and then I got back up and he was trying to drive away and revving his engine so people would back away from the truck.”
The couple split up so Martin could get her car. She recalled, “Next thing I knew, I found him on the ground unconscious and when I got there he was on the ground. I don’t know if he was breathing and I didn’t know what happened.”
Martin said she’s recovering from a hairline rib fracture and bruises all over her body. “Nothing compared to what Adam got though.”
She said police had to form a wall to protect her after Haner was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Martin said, “They kept calling me names calling me a white supremacist b****. You have a boyfriend that’s a white supremacist and saying, ‘You’re a loser, I hope your boyfriend dies.’”
Portland police are still looking for the suspect, 25-year-old Marquise Love.
“This little group was not a protesting group,” Martin said. “They were just looking for a fight. They were trying to fight people driving by. They were just looking to fight somebody.”