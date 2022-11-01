Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. –Police said a woman died after she was struck by a vehicle near South Medford High school Monday night.

The Medford Police Department said at about 9:10 p.m. on October 31, police and first responders were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.

MPD said, “Responding officers were on scene within 4 minutes and quickly learned that a 32-year-old female had been outside of the vehicle and was struck.”

Police said she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team, or “STAR” team, is continuing to investigate the crash.

MPD Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick told NBC5, “At this time, the circumstances of the accident and the people who were involved, we’re not releasing that information and we’re still investigating the circumstances that led to the accident itself.”

No further details were provided by investigators.