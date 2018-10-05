Woman dies in crash north of Eagle Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Shady Cove woman died after a crash north of Eagle Point.
According to Oregon State Police, on the morning of October 4, 45-year-old Argelia Avina was driving a 2006 Chevy Aveo westbound on Highway 62.
Avina came upon a pair of stopped tow trucks blocking the right lane of the two westbound lanes. The tow trucks’ warning lights were activated, with one parked in front of the other. One of the tow truck drivers was flagging traffic around the vehicles.
OSP said they don’t know why Avina failed to merge into the left lane, striking the back of the rear-most tow truck.
After the Crash, Avina was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.