Woman dies in Curry County ATV crash

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A woman died and three children injured in an ATV crash near the California-Oregon border.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of July 2, a woman was operating an ATV on Winchuck River Road with a child in the seat with her and two more on the front rack.
At some point, the ATV tipped backward from the roadway, falling nearly 30 feet into the Winchuck River drainage and injuring all four people involved.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they helped transport the woman and children to local hospitals.
The sheriff’s office said they were later notified the woman who was operating the ATV, 47-year-old Gina Theising from Simi Valley, California, died from her injuries.