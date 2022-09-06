Woman, dog attacked by bear in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman and her dog were attacked by a bear in west Medford.

On Monday, September 5, a woman was in her backyard at a home in the 900 block of North Ross Lane when a bear rushed at her and attacked her, Medford police said.

The woman’s dog reportedly intervened and was also attacked, but they were both able to chase it away. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Medford Police Department said after the bear fled, it was hit by a vehicle on N. Ross Lane. It’s believed the bear was injured, but it was still able to leave the area.

Oregon State Police troopers from the Fish and Game Division scoured the area looking for the bear, but it wasn’t found.

If you see a bear in Medford, call MPD at 541-770-4783.

“People should ‘be bear aware’ and do their part to avoid creating situations that are dangerous for people and bears,” said Mathew Vargas, ODFW’s Rogue District assistant wildlife biologist. “Black bears are wild animals that can behave unpredictably and may quickly become a human safety problem if habituated to human food.”

Wildlife officials are asking the public to take the following steps to prevent bears from getting food within the city:

Never feed bears.

Put garbage cans out just before pick-up.

Recology Ashland offers bear-resistant cans, call 541-482-1471.

Keep pet food inside.

Remove bird feeders.

Keep BBQ grills clean or in a garage.

Clean up fruit under trees.

If you encounter a bear: