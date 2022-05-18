Woman, dog reportedly attacked by mountain lion in N. California

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating a possible mountain lion attack in Shasta Trinity National Forest.

It reportedly happened along Highway 299 near Whites Bar which is a picnic area near Big Bar.

A woman told wildlife officials she was walking along a path with her dog when a mountain lion swiped across her shoulder, injuring her. The woman’s dog reportedly “engaged” the mountain lion, which bit the dog’s head and wouldn’t let go until it was beaten with a PVC pipe with the help of a passerby.

It’s not known if the dog will survive.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Forest Service is reminding visitors of mountain lion safety tips: Don’t recreate alone, go in big groups and supervise kids, avoid dawn and dusk excursions, don’t run from a mountain lion as it may start a chase. Don’t crouch down or bend over a human standing doesn’t resemble any of a mountain lion’s natural prey. And if you do happen upon one, do all you can to appear larger, wave your arms slowly, and speak firmly in a loud voice. If attacked, fight back and try to remain standing.

More details about the incident can be found on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.