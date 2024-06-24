Woman drowns during Rogue River rafting trip in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A 66-year-old woman is dead after falling out of a raft during an excursion on the Rogue River Saturday afternoon.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came just before 1 p.m. from an Agness resident who reported that a woman had drowned near Two-Mile Rapids.

Police say the woman, later identified as Mary Kohn of Powers, Oregon, was on a rafting trip with three other people and a dog. During the excursion, which began at Foster Bar, two females and the dog were flipped out of the raft near Two-Mile Rapids. Both women were pulled back into the raft, but not before Kohn had drowned.

A marine sergeant who had been doing water training nearby, along with two members of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Two-Mile Rapids area. They assisted in transporting Kohn down to Lobster Creek where her body was released to Redwood Memorial Services.

The dog, who police describe as a black and white Australian Shepard type dog named Teddy has not been found.