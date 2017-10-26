KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman exhibited what can be considered some bizarre behavior after an alleged stabbing in a Klamath Falls apartment.
Just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of South 11th Street.
That’s where police learned Keturah Hayles stabbed a man in the head with a pair of scissors during an argument.
Hayles was arrested for assault in the second degree. The arresting officer said during her trip to the jail, Hayles kept repeating the phrase “I just stabbed a guy, can I at least get some good music back here?” It’s unknown what music the officer was listening to, if any.
Police said Hayles was lodged in the Klamath County Jail with bail set at $100,000.