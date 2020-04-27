Woman found dead in Sacramento River near Dunsmuir

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A missing woman was found dead Monday morning in Northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of Sunday, April 26, a man and two women were socializing at his home between an outdoor hot tub and the inside of the home. At some point, one of the women went missing. She was last reportedly last seen on the deck, which happens to be very close to the Sacramento River.
The sheriff’s office responded once they got the missing person report, but they couldn’t find the woman.
Once daylight came the following morning, numerous search teams mobilized. They eventually spotted the body of the woman about 1.4 miles downstream from the home where she went missing.
The woman was identified as 40-year-old Erin Rachel Wagner of Mount Shasta.
The sheriff’s office said, “Although there is no evidence to suggest Ms. Wagner’s tragic death was other than an accident, routinely, a death investigation is conducted in the aftermath of such incidents to ensure all information, facts, evidence, and finding in the case are thoroughly examined by SCSO investigators before such final cause and manner of death determinations are made.”
Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2900.