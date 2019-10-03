Woman found guilty in 2016 Josephine County murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Josephine County woman charged with a man’s murder in 2016 was found guilty.
Kyle Forester and Renee Edrington were both charged in the killing of 39-year-old Cave Junction man, William Roberts back in July of 2016.
Oregon State Police say Roberts’ body was found in a car that had crashed on Highway 199. Investigators say he’d been shot.
In February, Forester was found guilty of multiple charges including murder with a firearm.
Edrington’s trial had to be rescheduled due to a medical situation. However, the case eventually resumed and on October 2, 2019, she was found guilty of murder, criminal mischief, theft, ID theft, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.