Woman found guilty on charges related to fatal crash in 2016

Medford, Ore. – A woman who was on trial for her part in a crash that killed a young child and injured two others was found guilty of manslaughter and assault.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Necia Marie Hanson was driving on Blackwell Road in Central Point on April 15, 2016 when she crashed her vehicle into an oncoming semi-truck.
One of the passengers, 6-year-old Bella Kessee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
On May 10, 2017, Hanson was found guilty of manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Hanson was acquitted of manslaughter in the first degree and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Hanson is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on May 17, 2017.