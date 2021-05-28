Woman killed in Douglas County crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Roseburg woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Thursday, May 27, 43-year-old Roseburg resident Michael Eugene Garcia was driving a Ford Taurus with a female passenger and an infant on Del Rio Road.
When the car neared Wilbur Road, it abruptly turned into the path of an oncoming Volkswagen SUV and the vehicles crashed.
Garcia and the infant were injured and taken to the hospital. Garcia’s female passenger, identified as 25-year-old Alexandria Ann Contreras-Garcia of Roseburg, died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen was treated for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (541) 440-4471.