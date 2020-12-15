Woman killed in Highway 97 crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – An Arizona woman was killed in a head-on crash in Klamath County.
Oregon State Police said on the morning of December 14, the driver of a semi-truck was traveling on Highway 97 north of Chemult when he tried to slow for vehicles in front of him. However, due to winter weather conditions, the truck crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with an SUV driven by an Arizona man. That man’s passenger, 65-year-old Karen Goulding, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a Bend hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries.
OSP said winter weather conditions and speed were contributing factors in the crash.