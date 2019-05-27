Woman killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Josephine County over the weekend.
Oregon State Police said on the evening of May 26, a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Grants Pass resident Tess Burke was traveling on Deer Creek Road near Highway 100 when the car left the pavement, hit a stump and went over a dirt embankment.
Burke was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, her passenger—39-year-old Machelle Moore of Cottonwood, California—was killed in the crash.
No further information was provided by OSP.