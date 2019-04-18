Woman ran over by Grants Pass robbery suspect shares her story

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass woman, run over by a robbery suspect, is sharing her story for the first time.
Falicia Guider says she got into work for her usual shift Saturday morning at the Sears store on Northeast F street.
She says a customer walked in heading straight to the tool supplies; he grabbed a tool set worth around a hundred dollars and looked at her as if he was going to walk towards the cash register.
But in a split second, she says he turned the other way and proceeded to walk out the store’s front door.
That’s when Guider made a decision that would change her life.
“I came from over there off the ramp, over here to the side of this truck,” said Guider.
From that point on, she says everything’s a blur.
“I put my hand on his truck to slow him down a little bit. And then he proceeded to look at me, then back up over me,” she said.
Guider says she does remember feeling a sharp, terrible pain after the car tire backed over her leg.
A witness saw what happened and called 911; She was then rushed to the hospital.
“He could have had a gun and actually got out and physically hurt me,” she said.
Doctors told her she was lucky. She had no broken bones, only a sprain.
Police arrested the man allegedly responsible, Michael Brenden, after an extensive search Tuesday.
He was charged with robbery in the second degree, assault in the third degree, as well as hit and run.
Happy to be alive, Guider says she’s just taking things one day at a time.
“I get my kids this week from their dad so, it’s kind of, it makes you realize the important things,” she said.
