Woman recalls Portland stabbing victim’s final words

Portland, Ore. – One Portland commuter who witnessed a deadly attack on a MAX train is speaking out about the final moments of one man’s life.
Rachel Macy told The Oregonian/OregonLive she saw a man, later identified as Jeremy Joseph Christian, board a MAX train Friday night. She said he was being “belligerent and loud” and made anti-Muslim and racist slurs.
Macy said she was afraid, and as a woman of color she didn’t want to be noticed by Christian.
According to Macy, another man rushed by her seat on a cell phone. A man she would later learn was 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche.
Along with another bystander, 53-year-old Rick Best, Namkai-Meche tried to calm Christian down. But Macy said he kept shouting.
Best and Namkai-Meche were eventually joined by a third person who was trying to deescalate the situation, Michah David-Cole Fletcher.
Macy said she couldn’t see the target or targets of Christian’s threats, but it appeared as if the three men placed themselves between Christian and two teenage girls.
Then, someone tried to move Christian away. That’s when he threatened physical violence.
Macy recalled Namkai-Meche holding a phone up to Christian, she wasn’t sure if he was recording the incident or showing him something.
The next thing Macy remembered was a swift hit. “It was a nightmare.”
Christian suddenly stabbed the three men in their necks. He then cursed at the other passengers before stepping off the now stopped train.
Best took a few steps then collapsed. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a bystander tried rendered aid to Best until emergency crews arrived.
Macy said Namkai-Meche stumbled toward her, bleeding from the neck.
“I’m going to die,” he reportedly told her.
According to Macy, she took off her shirt to cover the wound and placed her hand over his.
Macy said she told Namkai-Meche, “What you did was total kindness. You’re such a beautiful man. I’m sorry the world is so cruel.”
Then she prayed Namkai-Meche as she watched Fletcher, the third victim, stumbling off the train holding his neck.
Macy stayed on the train until medics arrived.
As Namkai-Meche was being loaded on a stretcher, Macy stayed with him. She said the last thing he told here was, “Tell everyone on this train I love them.”
Namkai-Meche, a man Macy said was one of three “angels among us,” later died from his injuries.
Best was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fletcher, the only victim left alive, is still recovering from his injures.