Woman reported missing in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – Investigators on the Oregon Coast are trying to track down a missing woman.
The Coos Bay Police Department said 72-year-old June Bernhardt was last seen on foot in the Empire area of Coos Bay on October 2.
Bernhardt is described as a Korean woman, 4’10” tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a white hat and white dress while pushing a baby stroller full of bags.
Officers said Bernhardt has dementia and may be confused. She could be in the Willamette Valley or Portland area.
Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Bernhardt is asked to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.