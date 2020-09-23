Home
Woman reported missing in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said 35-year-old Angela “Angie” Slover was last seen at about 10:00 a.m. on September 20 at the Dollar General on Williams Highway. She was reported missing the next day.

Slover is described as a white woman, 5’5” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260. Refer to case number 20-44179.

Police provided no further information about the case.

