Woman reported missing in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies in Northern California are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Marian Sunshine Robinson of Loleta, California, is believed to be missing under unknown circumstances and could be having a mental health crisis.

According to HCSO, Robinson was last seen leaving a home on Bowie Road in Loleta at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10. She was reported missing at 2:11 a.m. after she failed to check into a hotel room in Loleta.

Robinson is described as a Native American woman, 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a machine gun on her left arm.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the elbows, black leggings, and black slide shoes.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 707-455-7251

