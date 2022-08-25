Woman reported missing in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a missing person.

42-year-old Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen this past December in the White City area.

She’s described as 5’6” tall, weighing 130 pounds, with strawberry-blonde hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Marquis is also known as Susan Martin and Susan Lynn Morrison.

She reportedly has connections to Fort Bragg, California, and Reno, Nevada.

If you have any further information, call Detective Lewis at 541-774-6812. Refer to case number 21-6724.