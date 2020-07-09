Woman reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a missing woman in Josephine County.
Investigators said 40-year-old Mindy Marie Gates was last seen in Grants Pass on June 28. Her family has not heard from her since.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Gates is homeless and frequents the area around the community of Murphy.
Gates is described as a white woman, 5’4” tall, weighing 189 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has scars on her left shoulder, left wrist, and abdomen. She also has a tattoo that looks like two dolphins in the shape of a circle on her left wrist.
Anyone with information about Gates’ whereabouts is asked to call 541-474-5123. Refer to case number 20001281.