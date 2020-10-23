Woman reported missing in Josephine County

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Police are asking for help tracking down a missing woman.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Margaret Samantha Ledlow hasn’t contacted her family since October 14, 2020. She was reported missing on October 21.
According to JCSO, Ledlow is a transient who sometimes stays at the Kerby High Pines trailer park. She could also be camping in the area of Little Grayback Road or somewhere else near Cave Junction.
Ledlow was last seen getting into her friend’s older blue Chevy or Dodge truck with a red camper shell and black front fender. The license plate number is not known.
Police described Ledlow as a white woman, 5’1″ tall, weighing 100 pounds with dyed pink hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Ledlow’s whereabouts is asked to call 541-474-5123. Refer to case number 20002137.