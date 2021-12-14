Woman reported missing in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to find a missing woman in Josephine County.

The Grants Pass Police Department said 39-year-old Rachael Behnke was last seen dropping her child off at a Grants Pass school on Friday, December 10.

According to investigators, Behnke left her cellphone at home and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Behnke was last seen driving a white 2016 Ford Explorer with Oregon plate 684 MTH.

Anyone with information regarding Behnke’s whereabouts is asked to call Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260.