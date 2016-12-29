Woman reported missing in northern California found

UPDATE (12/29/16, 3:54 p.m.)- Nicole Glenn, a woman missing in northern California since Dec. 23, was found Thursday afternoon.
32-year-old Nicole Glenn of Grass Valley, California was found by detectives just before 4 p.m.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office sent out two detectives this morning to search for her.
They spent the day searching in Black Bear Ranch – near Forks of Salmon, California.
Detectives found Nicole in her car on the side of the road stuck in snow.
“Her mother was very happy… very elated… because she hadn’t heard from her since the 22nd… and that’s a very favorable outcome for us but mostly for her mother and all her family members,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey says the roads around that area are very hazardous and full of snow at this time of year.
He says she was unfamiliar with the area and unable to hike out.
However, she had food and blankets in her car and was able to stay warm by turning her car on until it ran out of gas and battery.
Nicole has been reunited with her family in Yreka.
Sheriff Lopey says Nicole is healthy and in high spirits.
Her car will be retrieved on Friday.
———————————————————————–
Siskiyou County, Calif. – Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing in Siskiyou County, California.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Nicole Cecelia Glenn was last heard from on December 23. She was reported missing to Grass Valley, California police on December 26.
Deputies said she may have been driving a blue/gray 2011 Honda CRV with California plate number 6TWE495. She was possibly traveling to the Black Bear Ranch near Forks of the Salmon, California.
Glenn is described as weighing 175 pounds, 5’9”, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s department sent two deputies to Black Bear Ranch to see if they could locate Glenn, but they were unsuccessful.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter was dispatched to the area and will be searching for any sign of Glenn’s vehicle.
If you have any information about Glenn’s activities prior to her going missing or if you know her current whereabouts, call the Siskiyou County Sheriff Department at 530-841-2900.