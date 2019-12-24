Woman reported missing in Washington County, Oregon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a woman who was last seen hiking with a man in Washington County, Oregon.
Investigators said 20-year-old Allyson Joy Watterson was last seen hiking with a man in the woods near North Plains on December 22.
Waterson hasn’t contacted her family since December 20 and was reported missing on December 23.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office described Watterson as a white woman with teal-colored hair which is naturally brown, blue eyes, 5’7” tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has a tattoo of an eye on her front left shoulder and a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.
Waterson was last seen wearing an orange-yellow hoodie with black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was carrying a red backpack.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Watterson is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.
The sheriff’s office said they’re actively searching for Watterson.