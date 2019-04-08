Woman rescued after being trapped by floodwater in Josephine County

(Video courtesy of Lynn Bennett)
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman and her animals after she found herself stranded at a popular camping area Monday.
According to the department, the Texas woman was visiting Ennis Riffle.
Fueled by recent rainfall, the water rose rapidly overnight, trapping her and her dog and cats.
Rescue crews were able to get the woman and her pets to safety using a drift boat.
The woman’s truck and trailer were towed through the water and onto to dry land where she was able to drive it away.