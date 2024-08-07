Woman rescued off Siskiyou County hiking trail after suffering broken ankle

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A woman is safe after suffering a broken ankle while hiking along the South Gate Meadows trail over the weekend.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the woman slipped and fell on uneven terrain while hiking on Sunday. Other hikers nearby called 911, prompting U.S. Forest Service rangers and the sheriff’s office search and rescue team to respond. Crews carried the woman off the trail as air rescue operations were unavailable.

The South Gate Meadows trail runs along the slopes of Mount Shasta at an elevation of approximately 8,000 feet. Officials say that trails on the mountain often have rocky ground with loose boulders and highly exposed terrain where lost footing can happen.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.