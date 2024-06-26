Woman safe after car catches fire just off I-5 in south Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman is safe after her car caught fire just outside of the People’s Bank branch in south Medford Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Medford Fire Department, the driver of the car was traveling from Talent on I-5 when she noticed her car was smoking.

When she exited the highway and pulled into the lot, a fire started to spark in the car.

There were no injuries but the car is a total loss.

MFD’s Tyler Nelson says car fires aren’t uncommon especially during the summer so it’s important to be prepared.

“Just keep up on your maintenance, make sure you have a qualified mechanic keeping up on the maintenance of your car, it’s a good idea to carry an extinguisher inside a vehicle because it does happen,” Nelson said.

The fire was fully extinguished and mopped up. The cause is under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.