Woman sent to hospital with burns after house fire in O’Brien

O’Brien, Ore. — A large house fire in O’Brien sent one woman to the hospital Monday night.
The fire broke out on Rough and Ready Creek Road around 10:30 PM. According to Illinois Valley Fire District officials, the long dirt road made it difficult to get to the single story home, but once crews got on scene they were able to quickly knock down the flames.
Both people in the home were able to escape, but one woman is at the hospital being treated for burns on her hands.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.