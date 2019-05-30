Woman sentenced for Josephine County murder

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Josephine County woman who shot a man in the head at point-blank range while high on methamphetamine will spend the next 20-plus years in prison.
Amber Sells shot Randy Hummel in the head with a .38-caliber handgun in April of 2017.
It happened in Sunny Valley on her mom’s driveway.
Sells claimed it was an accident, but nonetheless was found guilty of murder and sentenced this week to 25 years in prison.
She’ll get credit for time served, but will be on parole for the rest of her life once she’s out of jail.