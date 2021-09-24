Woman sentenced for stealing over $300K from Medford employer

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was sentenced to over three years in prison for stealing from her employer.
The Medford Police Department said Traci Lynn Marang was hired by Precision Electric Contractors in April of 2018. According to investigators, she immediately began embezzling money from the company by changing payment and business records.
Nearly a year after she was hired, MPD was notified about Marang’s alleged activity. An audit was conducted, and it was determined $264,254.29 was embezzled by Marang, MPD said. An additional $37,000 was lost to gambling activities outside of MPD’s jurisdiction.
On September 17, 2019, Marang was lodged on 30 charges related to the case, including theft, aggravated theft, ID theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
A little over one year after she was arrested, Marang pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft, four counts of aggravated theft, and one count of falsifying business records.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Marang was sentenced to 42 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections followed by two years of post-prison supervision. She was also ordered to pay $310,157.44 in restitution.
Prosecutors said Marang has previous convictions for similar conduct in Washington and California.
Marang is also a defendant in a civil trial filed by Precision Electric Contractors.